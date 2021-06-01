Watch 'Sherni' teaser: Vidya Balan is fearless as she takes on the role of a forest officer

Vidya Balan is back with yet another entertainer as makers released the first teaser of her upcoming film ‘Sherni’. She plays the role of a forest officer in the film.

Vidya too shared the teaser of the film and captioned it, "A tigress always knows the way! Ready to hear the Sherni roar? Here's the official teaser." She added, "Jangal kitna bhi ghana kyun na ho, sherni apna raasta dhoond hi leti hai (no matter how dense the forest is, a tigress always finds her way)."

Watch Sherni teaser here:

The trailer of ‘Sherni’ will release on June 2.

Earlier this month, Vidya Balan introduced us to her character from Sherni with a post that read: "Fearless as she steps out into the world! Happy to announce my latest film Sherni.”

Sherni is directed by filmmaker Amit Masurkar. It’s produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-series, who described Vidya Balan's character as a "never-seen-before avatar."