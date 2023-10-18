ugc_banner

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story: Here's when you can watch the final episodes

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Oct 18, 2023, 05:09 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is on the life of scamster Abdul Karim Telgi.

After a successful volume 1 of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story starring Gagan Dev Riar in and as Telgi, makers have dropped the release date for the second volume. The final installment of the show will drop on November 3 on SonyLIV. 

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is on the life of scamster Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit seller born in Khanapur, Karnataka and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams, which spread across 18 states and shook the entire country. Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT. 

Watch WION's exclusive conversation with Hansal Mehta and Gagan Dev Riar:

The series features Gagan Dev Riar, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bhavana Balsaver, Bharat Jadhav, J. D. Chakravarthy, Bharat Dabholkar, Shashank Ketkar, Talat Aziz, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Vivek Mishra, Hitha Chandrashekhar, Ajay Jadhav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, amongst others in pivotal roles. 

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is helmed by the national award-winning director Hansal Mehta and directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

