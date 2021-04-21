'Sardar Ka Grandson' trailer: Arjun Kapoor brings back a home for Neena Gupta

The trailer of Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta starrer 'Sardar Ka Grandson' was unveiled on Wednesday.



The film has Neena Gupta playing `Sardar` and Arjun as her grandson. The two minutes and thirty-nine seconds trailer sees Arjun in a flashback where he sees an old home, and his voice is in the backdrop of the visual is heard saying, "It isn`t difficult to relocate a house, but it is not impossible, and in technical terms, it is known as structural relocation."



The frame then changes to the visual of a room where the actor is seen persuading a minister to seek permission to relocate a house.The house belongs to Sardar (Neena) and is located at her ancestral home in Lahore.



Sardar challenges her grandson (Arjun) to take her to Lahore to visit the place where she spent the early days of her life. And, if he does so, she will make him the owner of her business. But when her grandson doesn`t get permission to take Sardar to Lahore, he decides to move the ancestral home to Amritsar.





Kapoor shared the film's trailer on Instagram and wrote, "#SardarKaGrandsonTrailer. Sardar ka grandson isn`t just about bringing back a house, it`s about bringing back a home.#SardarKaGrandson."

Besides Arjun and Rakul the movie boasts an ensemble star cast featuring Soni Razdan, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, and Divya Seth in pivotal roles.



Directed by Kaashvi Nair, `Sardar Ka Grandson` was shot amid the coronavirus pandemic last year, according to sources. The cross-border love story will be released on Netflix on May 18.