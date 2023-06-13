Amitabh Bachchan calls himself 'AI Robot' in this throwback photo, see pic

Amitabh Bachchan, at 80, is perhaps the most active celebrity on social media. He never misses a chance to connect with his fans on social media platforms and is known to be an avid internet user. His recent post on Instagram is bound to put a smile on your face.



On Monday, the superstar shared a throwback photo of himself and called himself a robot. The photo has a relatively young Big B, dressed in a printed shirt and white trousers seated on a couch, looking at the camera. The photo has the actor looking dashing but Bachchan thinks he looks like an "AI (artificial intelligence) robot'.



Sharing the photo, Big B wrote, “Hahaha!!! What a great photo opd clean-up edited job done (sic)… by whoever sent me this…making me look an AI robot!!! Hahaha (laughing emojis).”

Actor Rohit Bose Roy reacted to the photo and said, “The man, the legend, the God of all he surveys, the image I grew up to and decided to become an actor!! Amit ji, uffff. Missing the table tennis days! I think we should start again! Best days ever! Love you.”



Interestingly, this isn't the first time Amitabh Bachchan has shared a photo of himself with an AI twist. Last month, he shared this AI-generated picture of himself made on the basis of just his voice sample. Big B wrote, “Errr… this formed by AI by just my voice…just my voice sample…no wonder then that the head of the supreme tech resigns, for fear of what AI will do in the years ahead.”

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai which co-starred Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa.