'Thappad' director Anubhav Sinha 'resigns' from Bollywood, gets support from Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta

Social Media is emotionally charged these days with fans targetting several Bollywood stars for nepotism. Amid debates, discussions and fights on Twitter, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has announced that he is 'resigning' from Bollywood.



The filmmaker tweeted late Tuesday night and wrote, "ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the f*** that means."

Sinha, who has made critically acclaimed films like 'Article 15', 'Thappad' and 'Mulk' did not give any further explanation but was backed by filmmakers Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta who questioned the concept of Bollywood.

"What's Bollywood'?! and tweeted, "What's Bollywood? I came to be a part of Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Ritwick Ghatak, Bimal Roy, Mrinal Sen, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, K Asif, Vijay Anand, Javed Akhtar, Tapan Sinha, Gulzar, Shekhar Kapur, Ketan Mehta, Bharatan n Aravindan etc. That's where I'll always be," wrote Mishra.

Hansal Mehta too joined to 'quit' Bollywood and added, "It never existed in the first place'.

Post Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kangana Ranaut has acussed prominent filmmakers including Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap of encouraging nepotism. The interview on a news channel has led to severe debate and arguments on social media with people from the film fraternity weighing in with their thoughts- some of which have not gone down well with fans.