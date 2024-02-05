Baby Jon teaser out! Atlee presents Varun Dhawan in a deadly avatar

Renowned filmmaker Atlee is ready to entertain fans in 2024 with an action extravaganza titled Baby John. The film, featuring powerhouse performers Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, promises to be a visual spectacle, as indicated by a teaser released on JioStudios' YouTube channel today.

In the over-one-minute teaser, Varun Dhawan takes centre stage in a gun-wielding avatar, surrounded by an atmosphere resembling a battlefield. The clip showcases Varun's character standing amidst weapons and fire, seated on a chair reminiscent of the iconic Iron Throne from Game of Thrones. Traditional dancers add a unique flair to the teaser, amplifying the anticipation for the film.

The post's caption read, "Baby John | Biggest Action Entertainer of 2024 | Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh & Wamiqa Gabbi." Check it out below!

Reacting to the teaser, a user wrote, "Totally mass goosebumps teaser. Swaglish style of Varun Dhawan." "Varun Dhawan is always superb," read another comment. A third comment read, "That fierceness, God."

Baby John, initially known as VD18, is slated for a global theatrical release on May 31, 2024. The film, produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani and directed by Kalees, marks a collaboration of stellar talents.