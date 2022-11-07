Arjun Kapoor shares new release date of his forthcoming thriller 'Kuttey'

Filmmaker Aasmaan Bhardwaj's star-studded film 'Kuttey' has a new release date now. The film, which features a gamut of stars, is co-produced by ace filmmakers Vishal Bharadwaj, Luv Ranjan, and Rekha Bhardwaj, among others.



On Monday, Arjun Kapoor shared the new release date, i.e., January 13. Sharing an official statement on his Instagram handle, Arjun wrote, "Usher in the New Year with Kuttey, releasing in cinemas on January 13, 2023."

'Kuttey' is the debut film of Vishal Bharadwaj's son Aasmaan. The film also stars Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj.



Much information about the film's plot is still not available.



Earlier, the film, which was scheduled to hit theatres on November 4, got postponed to avoid a clash with Katrina Kaif's starrer horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot.'