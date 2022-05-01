Andy Cohen welcomes her second child a baby girl via surrogacy

Andy Cohen is a proud father of a girl



On Saturday, the 53 -year-old producer shared the good news that he has welcomed a second child, a girl.



Taking to his Instagram account, Cohen shared an adorable picture of himself with his little angel whom he welcomed via a surrogacy. In the caption, Cohen revealed the name of her girl i.e Lucy Eve Cohen who was born in New York City.

Bill Murray reacts to 'Being Mortal' inappropriate behavior claims: Quite an education for me



''HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!''

For the unversed, Cohen is also a father of a boy Benjamin Allen, whom he welcomed in the year 2019 via surrogacy.



''Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy,'' the caption reads.

Many of Cohen's celebrity friends congratulated him in the comment section.



“Amazing! Congratulations! Welcome Lucy!!!!” Anderson Cooper congratulated the new father in the comment section. Khloé Kardashian commented, “Congratulations!!!!! How wonderful and blessed is your family!!! May God bless you all!! ❤️❤️❤️”