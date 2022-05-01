Bill Murray reacts to 'Being Mortal' inappropriate behavior claims: Quite an education for me

Days after Bill Murray was accused of inappropriate behaviour on the film set that led to the suspension of Aziz Ansari's 'Being Mortal' filming, the veteran actor has finally reacted to the controversy.



On Saturday, Murray shared his views on the matter during an interview on CNBC Television and explained he and a woman had a "difference'' of opinion.

“I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with. I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way,” Murray told CNBC, as per Variety.

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson make their sizzling red carpet debut, see pics



“The movie studio wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out and investigate it and so they stopped the production.”

After the complaint, Searchlight, the production house of the project, immediately informed the cast and crew of the movie that the production was being suspended.



"Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it," the note said.



During the interview, Murray also revealed that he's in touch with the woman and they are resolving the matter. “As of now we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other,” Murray said via Variety.

Paul McCartney duets with John Lennon on stage return with 'Got Back' tour



“We’re both professionals. We like each other’s work — we like each other, I think. If we can’t get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making a movie… It’s been quite an education for me. I’ve been doing not much else but thinking about her for the last week or two.”



For the unversed, this is not the first time when Murray has been accused of inappropriate behaviour. During the interview, he also said that he doesn't have any words with the studio yet.



“Not with the studio, just with her and the people that are helping her. First things first,” he said.



The movie has reportedly completed filming half of the movie and it's not clear whether Murray will continue his work or if he will get replaced.