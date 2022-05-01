Paul McCartney duets with John Lennon on stage return with 'Got Back' tour

'Beatles' legend Paul McCartney returned to the stage for the first time in two years with his `Got Back` tour where the 79-year-old rock legend enthralled his fans at the Spokane Arena in Washington.



On Thursday evening, the legendary singer offered a huge surprise to his fans in the arena when he dueted with a video of John Lennon on the Beatles` classic `I`ve Got a Feeling.` The footage from Peter Jackson`s `The Beatles: Get Back` documentary was presented on a big screen while McCartney sang the Lennon classic.



As per reports from Variety, such video duets have become a common sight at recent concerts, although they`re usually used in events like guest raps and moments like Elton John and Dua Lipa`s recent duet on `Cold Heart.` However, this creative use of the tactic is a new peak.



McCartney recalls Jackson texting him, "We can extract John`s voice, and he can sing with you," to which he replied, "Oh, yeah!" McCartney also paid tribute to the late George Harrison, with a ukulele that Harrison had given him to play his classic `Something.`



McCartney's 'Got Back' tour is the Beatles frontman's first one since the coronavirus pandemic began two years ago."Well, we said we`d come back, and we got back," the singer told his audience at the Spokane Arena.



"And believe me, we`re really happy to be back. I`m gonna take a moment for myself to drink it all in," added the rock veteran.Slated to be performing next in the cities of Seattle, Oakland and California, McCartney is set to run his `Got Back` tour until June.