/Indian army unveils first land warfare doctrine since Op Sindoor, eyes next 30 years | Defence pulse

India's Land Warfare Doctrine sets out the broad principles guiding how the Indian Army prepares for and conducts operations on the battlefield. It provides a framework for military planning, force development, training and the integration of emerging technologies.

The previous edition was released in December 2018, making the latest revision the first in over eight years and the first since Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

The intervening years have seen major changes in warfare, with drones, precision weapons, electronic warfare and cyber capabilities increasingly influencing military operations.

Indian Army unveils new doctrine

Against this backdrop, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released the Land Warfare Doctrine 2026 at the Army Commanders' Conference in New Delhi on October 23.

Addressing senior commanders, the Defence Minister called for a long-term strategic vision spanning 20 to 30 years while maintaining readiness to respond to immediate and emerging threats.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, he credited innovative thinking, enhanced coordination between the services and advanced weaponry for the operation's success.

Defence Minister stressed that although warfare increasingly extends across air, maritime, space and cyber domains, ground forces remain indispensable.

He called for accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, data analytics, cybersecurity and secure communication networks.

The Defence Minister also highlighted military restructuring efforts, particularly the growing use of drones and modern technologies.

What happens at the Army Commanders' Conference

The Army Commanders' Conference brings together the Army's senior leadership to review operational preparedness, assess emerging security challenges and determine priorities for modernisation and organisational reforms.

During the conference, the Defence Minister urged commanders to ensure reforms produce tangible improvements in operational capabilities.

He also highlighted India's defence manufacturing growth, stating that production reached ₹1.78 lakh crore in 2025–26, with exports approaching ₹38,000 crore.

The conference also saw the release of the annual United Nations journal and recognition of Indian Army personnel for their contributions to UN peacekeeping.