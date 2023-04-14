Singapore is world's best business hub: Economist Intelligence Unit report

Singapore has the world's best business environment for the next five years, as per a report by a leading market intelligence group.

The Economist Intelligence Unit's Business Environment Rankings has named the Southeast Asian city-state as the best business destination due to its high level of economic and political stability.

Canada and Denmark are in the second and third position respectively. The United States, New Zealand and other European countries make up the top 10 list.

Only one other Asian territory finds a place in the top 10 - Hong Kong. The Special Administrative Region of China, a traditional rival of Singapore, occupies the seventh position.

"Our ranking shows that North America and western Europe remain the best regions in the world to do business," Economist Intelligence Unit report quoted Prianthi Roy, country forecast manager and Europe analyst, as saying.

While Singapore and Hong Kong are the only Asian territories in the top 10, several Asian countries have moved up in the rankings.

Vietnam is the biggest gainer, climbing 12 spots in the latest rankings. Thailand has risen 10 places since 2022 while India has managed to move up six places.

Vietnam, in particular, has fared so well due to companies pursuing the policy of having an alternate supply chain in Vietnam. With favourable investment policies and competitive labour costs, Vietnam is being seen as an alternate manufacturing hub to China.

With a stringent zero-Covid policy that ended only last year and the consequent economic distress, it comes as no surprise that the biggest loser in this year's rankings is China.

"The outlook for China’s business environment has deteriorated as a result of greater policy uncertainty, US-China tensions and a more challenging longer-term outlook for growth," the report noted.