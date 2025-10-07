Senate report predicts 100 million jobs to be lost in the US. Here's why

Artificial intelligence and automation can replace nearly 100 million jobs across sectors in the United States, a Senate report said on Monday. The job cuts can be observed for a period of 10 years, it added. The report was written by Democratic staffers on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, led by Senator Bernie Sanders. It highlighted how the artificial intelligence revolution will impact the American economy and workforce.

Bernie Sanders, in the report, said that the widespread use of AI and automation can have "consequences" for workers. Over the next decade, 15 types of workforces will see more than half of their workforces replaced by AI and automation, according to The Hill.

The report said 89 per cent of the workforce at fast food and counter employees will be replaced over the next decade. This means 3 million fast-food and counter workers will be impacted.

Customer service representatives, laborers and freight, stock, and material movers and secretaries, and executive assistants will also be impacted. This report said 83 percent, 81 percent, and 80 percent of those workforces will be replaced.

64% of accounting roles, 47% of trucking positions, 40% of nursing jobs, and 65% of teaching assistants will also be replaced.

The report called for policy changes to safeguard workers amid the global economy's shift towards AI and automation. It said that the impact of the technology will be determined by a set of choices.

It also called for a standardized 32-hour work week, extended overtime and break protections, a minimum wage of at least $17 an hour, elimination of tax loopholes for corporations that use AI and automation.

In an op-ed, Sanders said increased technological capacity risks “dehumanizing” individuals. He said the world doesn't need a more efficient society but a healthier, happier world, and more fulfilling lives.