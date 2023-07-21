Over 40 countries interested to join BRICS amid plans to expand grouping

South Africa's envoy to the BRICS recently announced that more than 40 countries have expressed their interest in joining the bloc, potentially bolstering the organization's overall political influence.

The BRICS group was established in 2009, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2010. In 2018, South Africa proposed the expansion of BRICS, but formal negotiations began only last year. The growing interest from numerous nations signals the potential for increased collaboration and partnership within the bloc, potentially amplifying its significance in global affairs.

Anil Sooklal, South Africa's ambassador to the BRICS group, spoke with journalists in Johannesburg on Thursday, revealing that numerous countries have expressed interest in joining the bloc. He stated, "This knocking on the door is nothing new. Twenty-two countries have formally approached BRICS, and an equal number of informal approaches have been received about joining."

The BRICS group, formed to counterbalance the influence of advanced economies, has also established its own international financing organization. Despite BRICS members making up 42 percent of the global population, they only have 15 percent of the voting power at the World Bank and the IMF.

South Africa is set to host the upcoming BRICS conference next month, and in a bid to make it a truly global event, the country has extended invitations to 69 world leaders.

However, the expansion of the BRICS group is not without challenges. While China and South Africa are supportive of growth, Russia is expected to align as well. On the other hand, Brazil and India are expressing concerns about potential declines in their power and may resist such expansion, according to the Eurasia Group's observation.