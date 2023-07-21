China’s weak economy looms over global quarterly results of companies

As the reporting season for the second quarter approaches, businesses with exposure to China's economy are on edge due to its sluggish growth. Companies such as Apple, prominent chip manufacturers, and luxury shops may feel the impact when disclosing their quarterly results in the coming weeks.

The uncertainty of economic situation is not limited to firms directly tied to China's market. Wall Street is bracing itself for a steep drop in second-quarter U.S. earnings, affecting tech giants, luxury retailers, and chip makers alike. European companies are also facing headwinds stemming from China's post-COVID momentum, adding to the overall concerns among investors and analysts.

China's sluggish economy sparks market turmoil and sector challenges

China's sluggish economic performance has had a noticeable impact on its stock market, with the Shanghai Composite Index's 2023 gain restricted to a mere 2.6 percent, in stark contrast to the S&P 500's impressive 18 percent rise.

Asea Brown Boveri Ltd., a renowned Swiss engineering giant, revealed a nine percent decline in orders within China during the second quarter. Similarly, Cartier-owner Richemont reported slightly lower-than-expected quarterly revenues in the Asian market this week.

The outlook for companies like Richemont is now showing signs of being somewhat tempered due to uncertainties in China's macroeconomy. This turbulence is affecting both high-end and aspirational consumers, creating challenges for businesses operating in the region.

The tech industry is also bracing for potential repercussions, as Tesla's recent developments exemplify. The electric vehicle giant achieved a remarkable feat by selling a record 247,217 Chinese-made vehicles in the second quarter. However, the company also made an announcement on Wednesday regarding reduced gross margins, which it attributes to an ongoing price war with its Chinese rivals, particularly NIO and Xpeng.

In the upcoming weeks, the reports from Next eXperience (NXP) Semiconductors NV, on July 24 and Texas Instruments on July 25 will serve as significant indicators for chip demand. Last year, China accounted for a substantial portion of NXP's sales (36 percent) and half of Texas Instruments' revenue. Given the heavy reliance of these chipmakers on the Chinese market, there are concerns that they might experience significant drops in quarterly revenue if chip demand is impacted.

Trade disputes prompt firms to rethink Chinese manufacturing

Trade disputes between Washington and Beijing have introduced an air of uncertainty, prompting various companies to reconsider their manufacturing operations in China. Among them, tech giant Apple, the world's most valuable business, experienced a 2.9 percent decline in sales within the Chinese market during the March quarter, surpassing the overall revenue reduction of 2.5 percent. Analysts at Refinitiv are anticipating a further slip in Apple's sales by 1.7 percent to $81.6 billion in the June quarter, marking the lowest figure in two years.

With a significant number of firms having their production base centered in China, there is a growing trend towards diversifying manufacturing locations or even contemplating a "re-shoring" strategy back to the United States. However, as reported by Reuters, David Klink, a senior analyst at Huntington Private Bank, points out that such moves are likely to incur higher costs, putting strain on gross margins.