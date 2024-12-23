New Delhi, India

Triumph Motorcycles has officially launched the refreshed 2025 Speed Twin 900, boasting significant upgrades in styling, chassis, and technology. Designed for effortless agility and timeless appeal, the latest iteration elevates Triumph's iconic modern-classic with contemporary flair and advanced features.

Dynamic Styling and Enhanced Chassis

The 2025 Speed Twin 900 comes equipped with upside-down Marzocchi front forks paired with a sport-style mudguard and fork protectors, complemented by a fabricated aluminum swingarm and twin piggyback rear suspension units for a dynamic riding experience. The slimmer rear frame, compact taillight, and redesigned mudguard emphasise the bike's sleek, sporty stance. A narrower, sculpted bench seat enhances rider support during cornering while increasing legroom for overall comfort.

Power and Performance

At the heart of the Speed Twin 900 lies the 900cc high-torque Bonneville twin engine, delivering 65 PS at 7,500 rpm and an impressive 80 Nm of torque at 3,800 rpm. The engine promises smooth, responsive performance, further enhanced by a ride-by-wire throttle and improved fuel efficiency, thanks to Triumph's Idling Stop technology.

Advanced Technology

This new model introduces lean-sensitive Optimised Cornering ABS and Traction Control as standard. Two riding modes, Road and Rain, allow for tailored throttle responses. Updated instrumentation now integrates a color TFT display, offering essential information and compatibility with optional heated grips and Bluetooth connectivity for navigation and media control. An all-LED lighting system, including a slim DRL headlamp, ensures enhanced visibility and a modern aesthetic.

Customisable and Versatile

The Speed Twin 900 is available in three striking color options: Pure White with blue and orange stripes, Phantom Black with gold accents, and Aluminum Silver with bold red highlights. Riders can also select from over 120 accessories, ranging from waxed cotton panniers to heated grips and custom detailing, enabling personalisation to suit individual preferences.

Pricing and Availability

Priced at INR 8,89,000 (ex-showroom Delhi), the Speed Twin 900 will be available in Indian dealerships from December 2024. For more details or to configure your ride, visit triumphmotorcycles.in.

This latest evolution cements the Speed Twin 900 as a standout choice in the modern-classic segment, combining heritage-inspired design with cutting-edge performance.