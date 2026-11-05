/Zelensky hopes Democrat midterm win will bring more US aid for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed hope that the Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections will strengthen Washington's support for Kyiv and increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.

Ukraine and its European allies have been concerned about the United States moving closer to Moscow since President Donald Trump returned to the White House last year. Relations between Trump and Zelensky have also remained strained, with tensions rising in recent weeks as the US president criticised Kyiv and reached a deal with Putin to ease sanctions in exchange for the release of Russian diesel.

"There is hope now that there is this balance of power, and that we will be supported more," Zelensky told German broadcaster ZDF in an interview aired late Wednesday.

Zelensky hopes stronger US support will pressure Putin

The Ukrainian president said increased financial and military assistance from the US Congress could influence Moscow's calculations and encourage Putin to consider negotiations.

"If the US Congress starts talking about strong financial support or military support, it will influence Putin," Zelensky said.

"And Putin will be thinking about whether it makes sense to keep fighting if the support will only grow. Logically, this will (lead) us to possible negotiations and a possible peace," he added.

US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to take place next week in Abu Dhabi. The negotiations had remained frozen since the Middle East war began in February.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner have been leading the negotiations, amid criticism over their approach towards Russia.

Trump's turbulent ties with Zelensky

Relations between Trump and Zelensky have faced repeated tensions since the Trump returned to office. On February 28, 2025, the two got leaders got involved in a heated exchange in the Oval Office, with US Vice President JD Vance also confronting the Ukrainian president.

Trump has repeatedly pushed for a negotiated settlement between Moscow and Kyiv and criticised US spending on Ukraine, at one point describing the funding as a waste of money. His administration also cut assistance to Kyiv before restoring it following pressure from G7 partners.