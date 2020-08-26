Women suicide bombers were widows of militants linked to IS: Philippine army chief

The Philippines army said that two women suicide bombers who carried out the attacks on Monday were widows of militants working for the Abu Sayyaf group linked to Islamic State(IS).

Also Read: Twin explosions in Philippines; several dead

The blast which occurred in the southern part of the country killed at last 14 people including soldiers and wounded several others in Jolo island in Sulu province.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, however, Army chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana identified the woman bombers as Nanah and Inda Nay as the Army chief called for martial law to be imposed in Sulu.

The blast killed eight members of the security forces including six civilians with at least 75 wounded in the attack. General Sobejana said Nanah was the wife of Norman Lasuca and Inda Nay was the wife of Talha Jumsah who was a suicide bomber.

Jumsah was killed by security forces on Jolo in November last year.

Reports say authorities are checking whether Nanah was Indonesian. President Rodrigo Duterte has created a special infantry division to destroy Abu Sayyaf as the terror organization has carried out deadly attacks in the country.