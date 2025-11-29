/Which airlines will be affected by Airbus recall? Check full list here

Airbus on Friday (Nov 28) issued an urgent directive, grounding over 6,000 aircraft globally over repairs of A320 planes. The move, which appears to be one of the biggest aircraft recalls in aviation history, is expected to affect more than half of the world’s fleet. The emergency directive was issued after it was discovered that intense solar radiation can corrupt critical flight control systems. This has resulted in widespread cancellations and delays across the world, affecting millions of passengers during the US Thanksgiving weekend.

The move came following an October 30 incident when a JetBlue flight travelling from Cancun to Newark suddenly nosedived. At least 15 passengers were injured in the incident, and the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Tampa, Florida.

European aerospace giant said that the issue affects the A320, its best-selling aircraft, and some other models from the same design fleet, like the A318, A319 and the A321. For most aircraft, the issue can be fixed with a simple software update, while for some older versions, planes may require some hardware updates as well.

Airbus has apologised, saying it acknowledges that this will lead to “operational disruption to passengers and customers”.

The following airlines are likely to be affected by the major Airbus recall:

British Airways

The airline uses only three of its aircraft and does not expect disruptions.

American Airlines

World’s largest A320 operator said that most aircraft will be fixed by Saturday.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines said that it will comply with the directive, although operational impact will be limited.

Lufthansa

The German carrier warned small number of flight cancellations and delays over the weekend.

Wizz Air

The Hungarian airline said that aircraft are undergoing necessary maintenance and some flights may be affected over the weekend.

EasyJet

The airline said that it was following the safety directive, adding that it expects flights to operate normally on Saturday, but urged passengers to monitor flight status.

Aer Lingus

Irish carrier Aer Lingus said that a limited number of aircraft will be impacted and is taking necessary steps to comply with the directive.

Turkish Airlines

The airline said that its fleet will return to service after the required actions, and all operations will continue without interruption.

Avianca

Colombian airline said that it may face “significant” operational disruptions over the next 10 days and has suspended ticket sales until December 8. The Airbus recall affects more than 70 per cent of its fleet.

Air India

The airline said that software and hardware updates on some of its fleet may lead to longer turnaround times and delays in operations.

IndiGo

The Indian carrier said that some flights may experience schedule changes.

Air New Zealand

The airline warned that several flights may be disrupted, with many cancellations, due to the Airbus recall.

Flynas

Saudi Arabian airline said that some schedule delays may happen.

United Airlines

The US carrier said that its operations will not be impacted.

Azul Airlines