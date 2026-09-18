/‘We will not deploy troops’: Lee rules out South Korea role in Iran war, says Trump ‘clearly’ wants talks with Kim

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Friday (Sep 18) ruled out sending troops or military assets into the Iran war, saying Seoul would protect its interests without entering the conflict. He added that it was “clear” that US President Donald Trump wants dialogue with Pyongyang. This comes amid reports suggesting that Seoul was considering a possible role in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted since the war began in the Middle East. The disruption of the key route has sent oil prices across the globe to record highs.

“There will be no involvement or intervention in the war. We will not deploy troops or military assets in that manner,” Lee told reporters at a press conference at the presidential Blue House.

Lee said South Korea would instead focus on protecting its merchant ships, oil shipments and citizens. Seoul would “carry out the minimum necessary activities” for that purpose, while maintaining its existing principle of non-involvement.

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“We have upheld the principle of non-involvement and non-intervention in the war until now,” Lee said. “And we will continue to uphold it going forward.”

Trump has criticised Seoul over what he viewed as a lack of support for the Iran war. His administration also scaled back major joint military exercises with South Korea this summer, a decision that raised concerns among the US ally.

Trump ‘clearly’ wants talks with Kim

Lee also said Trump “clearly” wants to resume dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has so far not clearly responded to the US president’s overtures.

“Trump wants dialogue, and I am also urging President Trump to engage in dialogue,” he said.

Last month, Trump said that he planned to meet Kim later this year and stressed the importance of being able to “get along” with the North Korean leader.

Seoul is continuing “preliminary coordination efforts” to facilitate talks between Washington and Pyongyang, Lee said, although he acknowledged that such a meeting “remains difficult... but is not impossible.”

US ties face difficult negotiations

Lee also said negotiations over South Korea’s $350 billion US investment commitment remained “very complex and difficult”.