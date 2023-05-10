Watch: Blackfaced Chinese men dancing to Indian song in advert labelled 'racist'

China's Ministry of Public Security has used a controversial video of blackfaced Chinese performers dancing to Bollywood tunes, supposedly to teach people about road safety. However, the video has sparked outrage for its "racist" content.

The official account of the Chinese ministry posted the video on its Weibo account on Saturday, South China Morning Post reported. The one-minute clip was also shared on Twitter by a user.

In the video, the Chinese performers can be seen wearing turbans and colourful clothes as seen in an Indian song from the 1990s.

As quoted, the ministry's Weibo post accompanying the video read: "Motorcycle da da da #Police reminder: Seat belts should also be worn in the rear seats. Remember when riding a motorcycle, you can't go on the road without a helmet!"

The video has garnered over 190,000 views on Weibo in China but faced massive flak from Indian users on Twitter as they labelled it racist and inappropriate.

The report has mentioned that the video has been picked from a popular Chinese video-sharing platform called Bilibili. In the video, the performers were seen dancing, while the man can be seen asking the girl to ride on his bike.

Chinese users liked and shared the post, but some defended the video, saying that the famous song was "monumentally" popular in China and an example of "Indian soft power".

One user wrote on Twitter, "This is hilarious at best. From Chinese colleagues know for sure that Chinese people are more into Indian movies & accept Indian movies as better. Believe level of appreciation is same as Mainland appreciation for Hong Kong movies. They are in fact promoting Indian movies!"

The video was shared by a user named Aadil Brar, who wrote: "They are very much mocking India, Bollywood and Indians. He said it was "insane" that the ministry had used such content.

This incident reminds an old advert for detergent, which was dubbed the most racist ever, for its content. In the ad, the detergent, Qiaobi, was put inside the man's mouth by a woman. The man was even bundled into a washing machine, and then he climbed out an Asian man.

