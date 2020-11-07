UAE allows unmarried couples to live together in sweeping law reforms

The United Arab Emirates government has scrapped a ban on unmarried couples living together and has also done away with reduced sentences for so-called "honour" killings.

The oil-rich country has raised penalties for rape and sexual harassment.

The new laws are aimed at the country’s multicultural residents as it seeks to carve a new identity for itself.

There will no longer be separate sentencing guidelines for "honour" killings.

According to reports, "honour" killings will now be punishable like any other crime in which jail terms was between three and 15 years.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has included changes to the sentencing guidelines for other offences related to women.

Reports say there will be harsher penalties in harassment cases, while the rape of a minor and of "someone with a limited mental capacity" will attract the death penalty.

Also, there won't be any penalties against those found drinking alcohol without a licence, however, individuals must still be over 21 to purchase or consume alcohol.

The new rules include several other changes in inheritance and the court system.