Truth or dare? 21-yr-old makes confession during game, gets jail for killing elderly woman

Playing a game of truth or dare with friends can often lead to enjoyment, but the same is not the case with a 21-year-old British man, who has been sentenced to life in prison on Friday, as he allegedly confessed to killing an elderly grandmother during the game.

According to the Lancashire Constabulary, Tiernan Darnton was convicted this week. Darnton had killed 94-year-old Mary Gregor when he set afire her home on May 28, 2018.

On June 1, 2018, Gregory died and the cause of death was initially ruled as pneumonia and smoke inhalation.

After a joint investigation by police and the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, it was concluded that the fire started as the result of a discarded cigarette. In October 2018, her death was determined to have been accidental.

A year later, the case was reopened after Darnton allegedly confessed to a counselor that he deliberately set the house on fire. In the investigation, it was also revealed that he made a similar confession weeks after Gregory's death during a game of truth or dare with friends, reported Sky News.

In the new probe, it was determined that the fire was set intentionally. Darnton was charged with murder in March. He will now have to serve at least 15 years in prison before he can give petition for parole.

