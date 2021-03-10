Sir Winston Churchill’s slippers sold for almost £40,000 at auction

A pair of Sir Winston Churchill’s velvet slippers have fetched nearly £40,000 at an auction. The footwear went for sale on Tuesday afternoon for the first time in more than 20 years.

The luxury slippers are embroidered with the wartime leader’s initials. They were put up for auction alongside a large brandy glass that also belonged to the former prime minister.

Dating back to the 1950s, the slippers, which are 29cm long and embroidered in raised gold thread with the initials WSC, were expected to fetch between £10,000 and £15,000. They, however, sold for a whopping £39,040 when including the buyer’s premium.

They were purchased by a private UK collector.

Meanwhile, the 21cm brandy glass, expected to sell for £7,000-£10,000, fetched £18,300 including the buyer’s premium.

The current owner bought the slippers and brandy balloon in 1998 and previously said he would be sad to see them go.

The items were sold by Bellmans auctioneers, based in Wisborough Green, West Sussex.