Russian Army chief calls naval exercises with China a response to 'aggressive' US

Russia's army chief defined joint naval exercises between Chinese and Russian vessels on Thursday as a reaction to the increasingly aggressive US military stance in the Asia-Pacific area.

"This cooperation is a natural reaction to the aggressive build-up of US military potential in the region... The exercises we are conducting are in strict accordance with international law," Valery Gerasimov said in a briefing.

In order to enhance naval cooperation, Russia declared that it will send six warships to engage in war simulations from December 21 to December 27 off the coast of China.

"The purpose of these events is to increase the combat readiness of the troops and forces of the two countries and the ability to withstand new challenges and threats," Gerasimov said in a briefing with foreign military representatives.

The exercises, according to the defence ministry, will entail live fire drills using artillery and missiles as well as practising techniques for dealing with submarines.

"We are not going to create any alliances and new dividing lines in the region, like Washington has," Gerasimov added Thursday.

The exercises, as stated by the defence ministry, will entail live fire drills using artillery and missiles as well as practising techniques for dealing with submarines.

(With inputs from agencies)