Read Olena Zelenska's letter to the world: First Lady of Ukraine condemns 'mass murder' by Russia

Olena Zelenska, who is the First Lady of Ukraine, condemned death and mass destruction happening in the country ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in eastern Ukraine on February 24.

In an open letter written to global media on Tuesday, Zelenska has condemned the Kremlin's "mass murder" of civilians, including children.

Zelenska wrote that Russia's invasion of Ukraine "was impossible to believe. On February 24th, we all woke up to the announcement of a Russian invasion."

"Tanks crossed the Ukrainian border, planes entered our airspace, missile launchers surrounded our cities. Despite assurances from Kremlin-backed propaganda outlets, who call this a 'special operation' -- it is, in fact, the mass murder of Ukrainian civilians."

She highlighted the challenges faced by children calling it "perhaps the most terrifying and devastating". She also named several kids who died.

Her letter read: "Eight-year-old Alice... died on the streets of Okhtyrka while her grandfather tried to protect her," she said. "Polina from Kyiv... died in the shelling with her parents."

"14-year-old Arseniy was hit in the head by wreckage, and could not be saved because an ambulance could not get to him on time because of intense fires."

"When Russia says that it is 'not waging war against civilians,' I call out the names of these murdered children first."

Zelenska stressed the suffering of civilians as a massive refugee crisis has been triggered after millions have fled their homes to escape the Russian military assault.

She said, "This war is being waged against the civilian population, and not just through shelling. Our roads are flooded with refugees. Look into the eyes of these tired women and children who carry with them the pain and heartache of leaving loved ones and life as they knew it behind."

Mentinong other problems related to vital medical treatment, she asked, "How easy is it to inject insulin in the basement? Or to get asthma medication under heavy fire?"

"Not to mention the thousands of cancer patients whose essential access to chemotherapy and radiation treatment has now been indefinitely delayed."

