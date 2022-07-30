Pyromaniac fireman lights up the jungles to seek adrenaline rush and avoid family

The French media is currently obsessed with an unnamed 30-year-old man who has been nicknamed 'Pyromaniac fireman' for allegedly setting a series of wildfires in France. Reportedly, the man, a volunteer firefighter was arrested from the Herault region for starting wildfires with a lighter on May 26, July 21 and most recently, the intervening nights of July 26-27.

The Montpellier prosecutors claimed that the man had already accepted to start the fire. When quizzed about why he started the fire and what was the motive behind it, the man revealed that he wanted an intervention from the fire brigade to save him from an 'oppressive' family environment.

Moreover, the accused added that such extreme conditions around wildfires brought him an adrenaline rush as he also sought social recognition.

“He declared that he had done this in order to provoke an intervention by the fire brigade to save him from an oppressive family environment and because of the excitement these interventions caused him. Adrenaline he called it, these are his own words,” said prosecutor Fabrice Belargent

Marie Bar, appearing for the accused stated that her client was remorseful about the incident and apologised to the firemen with whom he worked side by side. He also called the firemen part of his big family.

However, ahead of the trial, the local court remanded him into custody. If convicted, the 'Pyromaniac fireman' faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine totalling $153,000.

The gender-reveal party of 2020

A few summers back, it was a fateful gender reveal party that led to the catastrophic jungle fires in the El Dorado region of California.

The blaze soon torched an area close to 23,000 acres (9,300 hectares) in the months to come as firefighters and the entire state machinery had to pool their resources to control the fire.

(With inputs from agencies)



