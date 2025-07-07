/Pakistan pet lion's owners arrested after woman, two children injured in attack

The owners of the pet lion that leapt over a wall and attacked a woman and two children in the city of Lahore in Pakistan have been arrested. The woman and her two young sons, aged 5 and 7, were hospitalised, after an attack on them in a street when the lion escaped from a farmhouse in Johan town's neighborhood on Thursday (July 3). Security camera video released by police shows the lion jumping over a concrete wall and attacking a woman from behind, knocking her to the ground.

The man can be seen sprinting out of the property the lion had escaped from with an object in his hand and chasing the lion off the woman, before it ran away further down the road where the children were attacked. The children sustained injuries on their face and arm injuries, but are in stable condition, according to news agency Associated Press.

Lahore Police posted a video on social media in which they said that the lion escaped after an open cage at the farmhouse and was caught by owners, who immediately placed it in a vehicle and went into hiding in another district. Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Deputy Inspector General of Lahore Police Operations, said three people were arrested on Friday morning. “We’ve also captured the lion and transferred it to wildlife authorities,” Kamran was quoted saying.

Lahore police also shared an image of three men in a police cell and video of the lion in a cage. Local media said the owner also did not have a license for keeping the lion and would be charged under the Wildlife Act, which could see them serving a maximum seven-year prison term or a fine of $17,500, as per reports.

Keeping wild cats as pets is a status symbol in Pakistan and is not rare, but it needs a license, and big cats have to be housed outside of city limits. “This unfortunate incident highlights how wild animals are often kept in such places without a license, or permission — with no legal procedures followed — endangering the lives of many people,” Kamran was quoted saying in an interview.