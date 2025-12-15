/New chapter in India–UK relations: Zee Media hosts global innovation & leadership summit

London: The Global Innovation & Leadership Summit 2025, organised by Zee Media Corporation in the United Kingdom, opened with a keynote address by Santosh Kumar, Editor, Zee Bharat, who underlined the shifting global economic order and the growing relevance of India–UK ties.

“India’s emergence as the world’s fourth-largest economy, while the United Kingdom ranks as the sixth-largest, signals a new phase in bilateral economic cooperation—one that is driven by enterprise, innovation and long-term partnerships,” Santosh Kumar said in his keynote address.

The summit brought together participants from key sectors including MSMEs, engineering, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, real estate, investment, hospitality and social development, highlighting India’s expanding economic influence and the broad-based nature of its growth story. A major highlight of the summit was the award felicitation ceremony held at the House of Lords, underscoring the strength of parliamentary and institutional ties between the two nations. The felicitations were graced by eminent members of the UK Parliament, including Lord Raminder Ranger, Baroness Sandip Verma, and Lord Krish Kumar Sureshchandra Raval, OBE, reflecting strong support for India’s leadership and enterprise-led growth narrative.

Special emphasis was placed on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), widely regarded as the backbone of India’s economy and a major contributor to GDP, employment generation and exports. Discussions also highlighted the growing role of the real estate sector in urban development, infrastructure creation and economic momentum, both within India and through cross-border investment opportunities.

Beyond the House of Lords, additional interactions were held at Courthouse Soho, London, facilitating meaningful engagement among Indian and UK entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders. These sessions explored emerging opportunities in MSMEs, real estate, healthcare and manufacturing, alongside discussions on sustainable growth and global market integration.

Zee Media’s international news channel WION conducted exclusive interactions with key global voices, including Lord Karan Bilimoria, Member of the House of Lords and Founding Chairman of the UK India Business Council; Jane Kinninmont, Chief Executive Officer of the United Nations Association–UK and Senior Associate Fellow at leading global policy institutions; and Ramesh Arora, a seasoned hotelier and CEO of Signature Hospitality Group. These conversations offered in-depth perspectives on India–UK trade ties, global economic shifts and investment opportunities.

At the same time, Zee Bharat and Zee UP-Uttarakhand engaged with entrepreneurs from Uttar Pradesh and other regions of India, capturing grassroots perspectives on MSME expansion, regional enterprise and their contribution to India’s overall economic growth.