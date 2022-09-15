Near-total abortion ban approved in West Virginia

Lawmakers in West Virginia in US on Tuesday (September 13) gave green light to a sweeping abortion ban. The bill prohibits abortion even in the earliest days of pregnancy. There are limitede exceptions in cases of rape, incest and when health of the mother is in peril.

As the bill has got lawmakers' nod, it will now go to Governor Jim Justice for his signature. This is the second abortion ban passed by a state after recent overturning of Roe v Wade decision by US Supreme Court.

Governor Jim Justice is expected to sign the bill passed by the lawmakers. The measure has come as differences are beginning to emerge within the Republican Party over degree of strictness of abortion bans. This may become an important political issue as mid-term elections approach. Result of these elections will decide who controls US Congress.

Republican Party, largely a conservative political force in the US, has for years campaigned to limit access to abortion. However, defeat of a ballot initiative to ban abortions in deeply conservative Kansas has made some Republicans to back away from the issue due to fear of alienating women voters.

The landmark Roe v Wade judgment had given American women constitutional access to abortion. But the judgment was overturned by conservative-majority US Supreme Court in June this year. Number of states in the US have since moved to severely restrict or ban access to abortion.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE