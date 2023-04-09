‘Merchant of death’ Viktor Bout urges former US prez Trump to seek refuge in Russia

Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout who was freed from a United States prison last year, on Friday, urged the former US President Donald trump to seek refuge in Russia saying that his life was “in peril” and he would find a “safe haven” in Moscow. The series of messages by the Russian arms dealer were sent to the former president via Telegram and shown to the press in Moscow.

These messages by Bout, who was called “Merchant of Death”, come months after he was released in a swap for US basketball star Britney Griner in a high-profile prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington in December 2022.

“I believe your life is in peril,” said Bout to the former US president. He added, “The Biden administration will not stop just by dragging you through the court/prison industrial complex,” in reference to Trump’s successor and incumbent US President Joe Biden, as per AFP.

This also comes days after Trump became the first former or current US president to be indicted on criminal charges by a jury for allegedly paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels in return for her silence on a brief affair.

Bout told Trump that he has long admired him and that he would find a “safe haven in Russia and from here you can lead the fight for the American people.” He also said that “they would sooner end your life than let you stand in their way,” referring to the Biden administration.



The Russian arms dealer who has been accused of arming rebels in some of the world's bloodiest conflicts was arrested in Thailand in a US sting operation in 2008. Subsequently, Bout was extradited to the United States and sentenced to 25 years in prison over a decade ago. However, since the prisoner swap, he has joined a Russian nationalist party, reported AFP.



While Moscow and Washington have held several prisoner exchanges in recent years, several Americans are reportedly still held in Russia. A US journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested last week by Russia leading to widespread outrage. The Wall Street Journal reporter has been charged with espionage which Washington has called “ridiculous”.



(With inputs from agencies)



