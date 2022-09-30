Mahsa Amini death: Senior Iran cleric calls for crackdown on protesters

As protests rage in Iran following the death of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by the so-called "morality police", a senior Iranian cleric called for tough action against protesters.

"Our security is our distinctive privilege. The Iranian people demand the harshest punishment for these barbaric rioters," said Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari, a leader of prayers that are held on Fridays in Tehran before a large gathering.

"The people want the death of Mahsa Amini to be cleared up...so that enemies cannot take advantage of this incident."

Amini hailed from the Iranian Kurdish town of Saqez and was arrested this month in Tehran for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police who enforce the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women. She died in custody following which the entire country has been engulfed by protests, with women defying the hijab rule and cutting their hair.

The protests have spread to other countries as well. The demonstrations have quickly evolved into a popular revolt against the clerical establishment.

Amnesty International said on Friday the government crackdown on demonstrations has so far led to the death of at least 52 people, with hundreds injured. Despite the growing death toll and crackdown by authorities, videos posted on Twitter showed demonstrators calling for the fall of the clerical establishment.

Iran has come under international condemnation over Amini's death and its handling of the nationwide demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies)