/India re-emerging as 'civilisational power' under PM Modi: Ex-US envoy Kenneth Juster

Former US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster stated on Thursday (Apr 23) that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has transitioned into a "civilisational power" pursuing a more assertive global role. Speaking at the Hudson Institute’s ‘The New India Conference’, Juster identified the 2014 election of PM Modi as the pivotal catalyst for this foreign policy shift. He noted that the Prime Minister has instilled a newfound "greater self-confidence" in India’s international engagements, significantly expanding the nation's diplomatic reach and strategic ambitions.

According to Juster, this evolution reflects a broader transformation where India no longer views itself merely as a regional player but as a major global force. By projecting a distinct civilisational identity, India is actively seeking to play a more significant and influential role within the international community. Juster emphasised that this sense of purpose has allowed New Delhi to engage a "wide swath of countries" with unprecedented proactive energy, marking a departure from previous diplomatic orientations.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: Narendra Modi Shares Glimpse of Howrah Bridge Visit Experience

The former envoy’s remarks highlight a growing Washington consensus on India's trajectory as a confident, self-assured power determined to shape the 21st-century global order.

According to Juster, India's foreign policy under the current leadership reflects a balance between strategic autonomy and global engagement, particularly in the context of US-China competition. "India shares a common interest with middle powers in wanting to avoid letting the US-China competition weaken its strategic autonomy and freedom of action," Juster said, adding that despite tensions with China, New Delhi continues to tilt towards closer engagement with the United States. He also highlighted India's long-term ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047, as well as its growing role in global governance platforms, including India's increasing influence as a regular observer at G7 summits and its prominent role during its 2023 presidency of the G20. Juster added that India has sought to position itself as "the global voice or the voice for the global South", reflecting its broader aspiration to shape international discourse on development and governance.

"Under Prime Minister Modi, India has declared the ambitious goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 and has become a regular and influential observer for over a decade at the G7 summits and made a big splash in 2023 as the chair of the G20 summit, in which it also made clear it wants to be the global voice or the voice for the global South," he added.