Joe Biden lands in West Asia as US looks for strategic realignment

US President Joe Biden landed in the Gulf region on Wednesday to kick start his first trip there since taking office.

The president’s first is Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Biden is expected to meet Mohammed bin Salman on Friday. The meeting is significant considering that the relations between US and Saudi nosedived following the revelations that dissident journalist and US resident Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the best of the prince in 2018.

Sticking points between US and Saudi

Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia is being perceived as part of efforts to stabilise oil markets which have been rattled by the war in Ukraine, by re-engaging with a country that has been a key strategic ally of the United States for decades and a major supplier of oil.

The treatment of journalists will also be a focal point when Biden visits Saudi Arabia. US intelligence believes that the kingdom's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, likely approved the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

Dozens of activists, writers, moderate clerics and economists remain imprisoned for their criticism of Mohammed bin Salman.

Apart from that, oil and energy discussions will likely rule the roost as prices skyrocket due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Energy analysts say drivers shouldn't get their hopes up. If the public is looking for lower gasoline prices after this trip, I think they're bound to be disappointed, said Samantha Gross, director of the energy security and climate initiative at the Brookings Institution.

Israel-Palestine conflict

Biden will then visit Israeli in a bid to broaden the cooperation against Iran.

Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who took office less than two weeks ago, has said talks "will focus first and foremost on the issue of Iran."

Israel expanded its regional reach with US backing in 2020, when it formalised ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco -- breakthroughs that came after its peace accord with Jordan, in 1994, and Egypt in 1979.

Biden is expected to visit one of Israel's missile defence installations as he tries to reassure Israelis that the US is committed to the country's protection.

India angle

Even though Biden’s focus will be to strategically realign US interests in West Asia, he will be convening a virtual summit with the leaders of Israel, India and the United Arab Emirates under a new moniker the I2U2.

It might seem like an unlikely collection of countries, but there are hopes for productive collaboration.

Navdeep Suri, a former Indian ambassador to the UAE, told AP news agency that the initiative is intended to bring together Israeli technology, UAE capital and Indian skills.

"We are seeing a churn in the region and for India, it is better to be on the table rather than off the table, he added.

Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department, said there's a lot of opportunity for deepening relationships.

(With inputs from agencies)

