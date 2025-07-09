The United States has only about 25% of the Patriot interceptor missiles it needs to meet all of the Pentagon’s global military plans, according to a Guardian report. The stockpile has been significantly depleted due to recent operations in the Middle East.

Why did the Pentagon pause Ukraine aid?

Due to the shortage, Deputy Defence Secretary Stephen Feinberg authorised a pause in weapons shipments to Ukraine. The move came after a Pentagon review raised alarm about whether the remaining missile stockpile could support US military operations if a larger conflict were to erupt.

Did Trump order the pause?

Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he wasn’t behind the pause. He explained that while he did ask for a review of weapons stockpiles, he never ordered the halt. During a dinner at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said, “We’re going to send some more weapons,” without confirming if Patriot systems would be included.

What led to the shortage?

The crisis was accelerated by the US using Patriot missiles in the Middle East, especially to support Israel and counter Houthi attacks. After Trump’s recent strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, around 30 Patriot missiles were launched to intercept retaliatory ballistic missiles, further depleting supplies.

Who made the final call?

Although Undersecretary of Defence for Policy Elbridge Colby pushed for the freeze, sources told The Guardian he lacked the authority to do it alone. The final decision came from Feinberg, with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth signing off on it. Colby had been vocal about redirecting resources from Ukraine to prepare for a possible conflict with China.

Why does this matter for Ukraine?

Ukraine is now facing its largest Russian aerial assault so far and relies heavily on US-supplied weapons, particularly Patriot missiles, to defend itself. Since Ukraine cannot directly order these weapons from contractors, due to long wait times and the Pentagon being a priority customer, the suspension left Kyiv highly vulnerable.