Published: Jan 03, 2026, 13:58 IST | Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 15:32 IST
Iranian paramilitary soldier stabbed, shot dead by armed rioters during economic protests

Iran security forces member shot, stabbed dead at protest Photograph: (AFP)

The protests, which began over economic issues, have continued for seven days and are now also calling for political change. 

An Iranian paramilitary member was killed during a protest in western Iran on Saturday (Jan 3), suggest reports. The protests, which began over economic issues, have continued for seven days and are now also calling for political change.

According to the Mehr news agency the man, identified as Ali Azizi, was part of the Basij force. According to the Revolutionary Guards, Azizi died after being attacked with a knife and a gun in the city of Harsin during clashes with armed protesters.

"Ali Azizi, a member of the Basij, was martyred after being stabbed and shot in the city of Harsin during a gathering of armed rioters," Mehr said, citing a statement from the Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of the military that oversees the Basij.

On Thursday, clashes happened between protesters and security forces in several cities across Iran, with seven people reportedly killed.

The protests started on Sunday (Dec 28) and escalated on Thursday (Jan 1), when shop owners and traders joined the protests to show anger over the government’s response to the falling value of Iran’s currency and the rapid rise in prices.

Since then, the protests spread to more cities and involved different social groups. Women’s rights activists, shopkeepers and students were heard shouting slogans such as “death to the dictator” and “woman, life, freedom.”

US President Trump warns Khamenei regime against violence

On Friday (Jan 2), US President Donald Trump warned Iran’s leaders not to use violence against protesters. He said that the United States would support the Iranian people if peaceful protesters were harmed. In a post on his social media platform, he accused the Iranian government of using violence in the past and said the US was prepared to respond if needed.

