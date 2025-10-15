/Hamas lured hostages to convert to Islam? Ex-captive's mother alleges he was given 'extra food, small gifts' to change his religion

Mother of an ex-hostage release in the first phase of the Gaza peace deal, Rom Braslavski, alleged that Hamas forced her son to convert to Islam. When Braslavski came back home after 730 days, his mother alleged that he was tortured and starved during captivity. Meanwhile, in contrast, she claimed they used to give him extra food to lure him into changing his religion.

“Rom told me that between April and July they abused him more,” she told the Kan public broadcaster.

“Several times a day, they would beat him with a whip and with things that I will not even mention. He absorbed it," she added.

“It’s important for him to maintain his Jewish identity because they asked him to convert to Islam,” the mother claimed.

“They tried to tempt him with food and small gifts. He didn’t break down and didn’t do it," she added in her allegations.

Trump demands slain Gaza hostages back

US President Donald Trump, a day after the first phase of the Gaza peace deal, said that the job was "not done" yet and his team will work to disarm the Palestinian militant group Hamas. He threatened to do so if the Palestinian militants refused to do it themselves, as he called for the group to release the bodies of hostages.

"If they don't disarm, we will disarm them," Trump told reporters at the White House, hours after returning from Israel and Egypt. "And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently."

"I spoke to Hamas and I said 'you're gonna disarm and they said 'yes sir, we're going to disarm,'" said Trump. He said he conveyed the message to the group "through my people" rather than in direct contact.

"ALL TWENTY HOSTAGES ARE BACK AND FEELING AS GOOD AS CAN BE EXPECTED. A big burden has been lifted, but the job IS NOT DONE," Trump said on Truth Social.