Hamas held some of October 7 hostages in a hospital, alleges Israel

The Israeli military on Monday (November 13) alleged that there were 'signs' that Hamas stored weapons in the basement of children's hospital in Gaza and even kept October 7 hostages there. The Israeli military shared videos and images which it said substantiated its claims.

Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari spoke in a televised briefing and said that Israeli troops had discovered a command centre. This command centre, said Hagari, had an armoury of weapons which included suicide vests, grenades and other explosives. Hagari said that the command centre was found in the basement of Rantissi Hospital. It is a paediatric hospital.

"And we also found signs that indicate that Hamas held hostages here," he told a televised briefing. "This is currently under our investigation. But we also have intelligence that verifies it."

Watch | IDF: United and committed to bring back civilian hostages × During the briefing, Hagari showed footage which appeared to show rudimentary living quarters, a kitchen and a tunnel shaft. Hagari said that the tunnel shaft led to the house of a senior Hamas naval commander.

"Hamas took all this area under its control and conducted its war against Israelis from this hospital," he said.



Hagari further said that troops have found motocycles with bullet marks which may indicate that it was used during abduction of Israeli hostages on October 7.

Hamas fighters crossed into Israel from the Gaza Strip and launched an attack killing around 1200 people. Hamas also took more than 200 people hostage.

Israel has since then responded with overwhelming military force and has carried out hundreds of air-raids that have pounded Gaza Strips with bombs. Troops and tanks have mounted a ground assault. According to Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, more than 11,000 people have been killed so far.

There have been fresh concerns after fights erupted around hospitals in the enclave. On Monday, Isareli tanks were positioned outside Al-Shifa hospital, the largest hospital in the Gaza City.

Israel has accused Hamas of placing its fighters and command centres in the vicinity of hospitals for a possible protection against bombardment. Hamas has denied these allegations.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas following Israel's fresh claims of a command centre in the basement of Rantissi Hospital.