/‘Great American comeback’: Jeffries vows accountability after Democrats regain House

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries declared that 'today begins the great American comeback' on Monday night after Democrats were projected to flip the House of Representatives. “House Democrats have taken back control of the United States Congress,” Jeffries told supporters. He is now on track to become the first Black Speaker of the House.

“The American people have spoken and made clear they’ve had enough of the extremism, enough of the corruption,” Jeffries said.

“They want a Congress that’s going to deliver for the American people and that is exactly what House Democrats will do as soon as we get into office in January.” Jeffries said House Democrats recognised the need to bring about significant changes, adding "that we need to deliver dramatic change. Things are broken.” “We will deliver a Congress that puts everyday Americans first,” he added.

On Tuesday, Jeffries also vowed to use the party’s expected House majority to pursue accountability over corruption allegations, which featured prominently in voters’ concerns during the election. "We're going to bring accountability to those who have visited unprecedented corruption on this country," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said. “Because if you have people in high office who are so focused on enriching themselves, their family members, their friends, or their donors, then they're not focused on making life better for the American people.”

‘MAGA extremists are on the run’: Hakeem Jeffries takes aim at Trump