/2 interviews, 2 contrasting remarks: From 'Mr Veto' to 'willing to accept results', Trump mellowed over election night

President Donald Trump once again said that he is ready "to veto Democratic legislation if necessary, and he welcomes the moniker 'Mr Veto,' on election night. "I have the ultimate power — it's called 'veto,'" he said in an interview with CBS News. He made the statement when asked about the prospect of a Democratic-controlled Congress next year. He said he is fine with this approach if the Democrats win a majority in the House or Senate. However, in another interview with The New York Times, Trump said that he is "absolutely willing to accept those results,” referring to a win for the Democrats.

Poll results are now strongly favouring a win for the Dems, who appear set to take control of the House. Earlier, CBS News' and other polls also suggested that the Republicans will lose control of the House. Despite this, Trump sounded confident of achieving his agenda in the remaining two years irrespective of the final results. He said that because of the recent Supreme Court decisions, his administration has expansive executive powers inside the federal government even if Congress tries to block him.

Trump was referring to the Trump v. Slaughter Supreme Court decision that allowed him to fire Rebecca Slaughter, a member of the Federal Trade Commission. He pointed out that the 6-to-3 decision hands him sweeping control over many federal agencies, boards and commissions, which are immune from who holds majorities in the House and Senate.

Trump changed tune after seeing Dems ahead in race

Meanwhile, in the NYT interview, he sang a different tune. "We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out," he said. His softening stance came as Democrats appear on track to take control of the House and the Senate. He spoke to the NYT shortly before 10:30 pm on Tuesday while watching the results from the White House. Trump blamed Republican losses on his not being on the ballot.

Senator Darline Graham, late Senator Lindsey Graham's sister, lost to Democrat Annie Andrews, who pulled off an upset in South Carolina by beating the incumbent. Notably, Trump won the state by nearly 18 points just two years ago. He recommended Graham to Republican Gov. Henry McMaster to take over the position after her brother, longtime Senator Lindsey Graham, died. “I’m just looking at these results as I’m talking. I see that Darline lost. Wow, that’s amazing. How do you think Lindsey would have done if he ran?”

Trump turns back to veto