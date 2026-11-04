/'Generational remake of Senate map': Chuck Schumer hails democrats' midterm victory

After the Democrats made a landslide victory in the US midterm election, Senior Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday (November 4) that the result has shown us 'a generational remake of the Senate map', which is going to bring a change in America. “What we have now seen is a generational remake of the Senate map that is going to change America, " he said.



His statement followed after the Democrats won control of Congress in Tuesday’s 2026 midterm elections in a widespread repudiation of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Schumer lauded the victory of Democrats, who recruited great candidates, focusing their campaigns on costs, chaos and corruption, while Republicans embraced “the worst president ever.”



“Republicans made a choice and followed Trump over the cliff,” Schumer said. “We listened; they didn’t. And the American people reduced the red brick wall to a pile of bricks.” Closing his victory speech with a warning to his own party, Schumer said, “Americans voted for change, and now, Democrats must deliver.”

Schumer raises issue of rising fuel and electricity prices

At a news conference in Washington on Wednesday following the election, Schumer also raised the issue of rising fuel and electricity prices and accused the Trump administration of corruption, pledging that Democrats would work to bring costs down for Americans. “We are going to work hard to drive costs down, with the president or without him,” Schumer said Wednesday to close his news conference.



The party’s gains were sweeping: Democrats picked up at least seven Senate seats spanning both deep-red states and swing states, including Kansas — which hasn’t sent a Democrat to the Senate in almost 100 years, along with Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina. They also successfully defended competitive seats in Georgia and Michigan.