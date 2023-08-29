French ambassador defies Niger military junta’s 48-hour ultimatum, to stay in coup-hit country

Defying the orders of the Niger military junta, French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (Aug 28) announced that the country’s ambassador would continue to say in the crisis-hit capital Niamey.

Dismissing concerns that not adhering to the junta’s orders could be dangerous, Macron said that they can withstand pressure.

“France and its diplomats have faced particularly difficult situations in some countries in recent months, from Sudan, where France has been exemplary, to Niger at this very moment and I applaud your colleague and your colleagues who are listening from their posts,” he said, according to AFP news agency.

“Our policy is the right one. It depends on the courage of President Mohamed Bazoum, the commitment of our diplomats, of our ambassador on the ground who is remaining despite pressure,” Macron told a gathering of French ambassadors in Paris.

There has been a surge of anti-French sentiment in Niger, which was once its colony, ever since the coup toppled the civilian government. It has been reported that the putschists have been taking the help of Wagner mercenary forces to reinforce their rule.

Niger-France in fresh diplomatic stand-off

The response from Macron came days after Niger asked French Ambassador Sylvain Itte to leave the country within 48 hours, accusing him of ignoring an invitation for a meeting with the ministry.

They also cited “actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger” while giving the ultimatum.

Macron also reiterated France’s support to Niger’s overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, and extended support to any military action by The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Niger.

The French president also brushed aside junta leaders’ allegations who have blamed much of Niger’s problems on its former colonial ruler.

"One shouldn't give in to the narrative used by the coup leaders that consists of saying France has become our enemy,” Macron said.

ECOWAS ready with intervention plan

Bazoum is said to have been in detention with his family at the presidential palace in a July 26 coup that has been condemned by France and most of Niger’s neighbours.

France has about 1,500 troops in Niger helping local forces fight Islamic extremists.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who is also the chair of ECOWAS, will be meeting US President Joe Biden next month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, where the two leaders are likely to discuss Niger.

(With inputs from agencies)