/Ex-cop, Imran Patel, booked for allegedly engaging with sex workers, using adult sites at work. Details of probe inside

In Britain, a former police officer was reportedly found to be allegedly engaging with sex workers during his duty hours and in the middle of a major investigation into behavioural standards. After this, the Metropolitan police, Britain's largest police force, has been alleged of being “institutionally misogynistic” and having "toxic" sexist culture "for decades".

As per The Guardian, the officer, Imran Patel, resigned from his post as a police constable in 2024 after multiple reports of his conduct at work during his nine-month employment journey. Moreover, the officer was also subject to a fraud investigation. Although he was told he would not face any criminal charges for that.

As per the charges, he has been accused of engaging with sex workers and accessing adult websites while on shift in May 2022. Louise Casey, a former civil servant, revealed the act of the officer. She highlighted the misogynistic behaviour in Met.

