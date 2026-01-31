/Did Canada allow Epstein to enter Vancouver despite criminal charges? What we know

The latest batch of released files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein revealed that he visited Canada, despite having a criminal record that made him inadmissible to the country. The documents included emails and an itinerary suggesting that Epstein travelled to Vancouver in March 2014. Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to state charges including soliciting prostitution with a minor, should have been barred from travelling to Canada, given his offence, unless he was granted permission under exceptional circumstances.

According to the documents, Epstein stayed in the Prime Minister Suite of the Four Seasons Hotel in Vancouver. Meanwhile, a US Customs baggage document released last month suggested that he flew to Seattle from Vancouver on March 20, 2014. It is not clear why the sex offender was allowed to enter Canada in 2014.

Other documents revealed that in 2018, Epstein sought a temporary resident permit, but the Canadian Consulate in Los Angeles denied his application. The permission would have allowed him to enter Canada despite having a criminal record.

In an email for the permit, Epstein said that the reason for his application was “in connection with my plan to visit Vancouver, BC … to attend the TED 2018 Conference.”

However, a letter from the consulate dated April 4, 2018, showed that his request was denied as he had been convicted of at least one crime that would be considered an indictable offence in Canada.

“While a Temporary Resident Permit is intended to allow entry to Canada in spite of criminal offenses, it can be issued only in exceptional circumstances that might be best described as humanitarian and compassionate, or on occasion, when compelling Canadian interests are served,” the document read.