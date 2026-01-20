/Davos 2026: Why Emmanuel Macron took the stage wearing aviator sunglasses. Deets inside

French President Emmanuel Macron sparked curiosity at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos when he stepped onto the stage wearing aviator-style sunglasses. The moment stood out as the 48-year-old leader delivered remarks amid renewed diplomatic friction with the United States and President Donald Trump.

Earlier that day, Trump had released private exchanges between the two leaders, reigniting debate around his controversial remarks about Greenland and adding to the tense backdrop of Macron’s appearance. Speculation about Macron’s sunglasses quickly spread, but the explanation had already been given days before. The French president had publicly addressed a visible eye problem, stressing that it was a minor and harmless issue.

He first mentioned the condition during a New Year’s address to members of the French armed forces. Speaking at the Istres air base in southern France, Macron acknowledged the swelling and redness, asking the audience to excuse what he called the “unsightly appearance” of his eye, while reassuring them there was no cause for concern.

That same day, Macron was also photographed wearing sunglasses during an outdoor military inspection, with the irritation clearly visible. Attempting to lighten the mood, he later joked that the look could be seen as an accidental nod to the “Eye of the Tiger,” referencing the iconic song from Rocky III as a symbol of resolve. Online reactions, however, took a different turn. Some social media users revived memes linked to an unrelated incident involving Brigitte Macron.