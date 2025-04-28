Australia-based podcast channel The Grade Cricketer has deleted all the IPL 2025 related videos across platforms after getting a legal letter from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). While the content of notice isn't known, the podcasters Sam Perry and Ian Higgins say that 'this is something we've done ourselves.'

The podcasters ran the IPL show called The Big IPL Breakfast where they talked everything about the tournament. They also used IPL match images as well in their videos.

As per BCI guidelines, the match images can be used for editorial purpose but not for 'commercial purpose.' As reported by Sydney Morning Herald news outlet, the show used Indian grocery app Big Basket as sponsor which could have led to this crackdown.

The podcasters, however, assured the fans that the coverage will continue as is but this time sans the questionable elements.

Why did podcasters delete IPL 2025 content

“You may have noticed that every single video from our coverage of this year’s big cricket tournament has been removed from YouTube, YouTube Shorts, Facebook, Instagram and X. This is something we’ve done ourselves, it hasn’t been done to us, we have removed these videos,” said Perry in his latest YouTube video.

“On Saturday evening Australian time we received a very polite legal letter about elements of our content from the cricket tournament we speak to you about pertaining specifically to this season. As a result we decided to take those videos down,” he added.

“It’s very important to note we’re going to continue to post coverage of the tournament, at the same cadence that we do. In fact, there’s going to be more in the next couple of weeks because we’re going to India. But our approach to content has been consistent for five years, we just now have a deeper understanding of what is and isn’t passing muster.”