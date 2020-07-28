Coronavirus: US reports over 57,000 cases; death toll crosses 147,000

The United States has recorded 57,039 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours on Monday, as per Johns Hopkins University's real-time tally.

The US, which is a worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus pandemic, now has a total of 4,286,663 virus cases, the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Monday).

The country witnessed 679 deaths on Monday, bringing the death toll to 147,588.

Despite witnessing a decline in the rate of infections during the late springs, the US witnessed a surge in cases, particularly in southern and western states like California, Texas, Alabama and Florida.

The United States, until Sunday, was reporting over 60,000 cases for 12 days in a row and last week the daily death toll crossed 1,000.

The last time daily tolls were so high was in May. The slight dip on Sunday and Monday could be due to local health authorities' slower response over the weekend.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are at least 16.3 million infected worldwide, while the global death toll has surpassed 650,000.

