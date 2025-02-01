As China tries to achieve global leadership in defence and military technologies, it is now building a new military command centre near its capital, which is expected to be ten times the size of the Pentagon, Financial Times reported, citing US intelligence officials.

Dubbed 'Beijing Military City', the construction of the facility began in mid-2024.

Recent satellite images show deep holes dug in the 1500-acre land, which is located 30 km southwest of Beijing.

The new military command may include large buildings and hardened bunkers, which will be designed to protect the top Politburo officials during any conflict, including a nuclear war.

'10 times bigger than Pentagon'

"Nearly 10 times bigger than the Pentagon, it's fitting for Xi Jinping's ambitions to surpass the US," an unnamed Chinese researcher told the publication.

The researcher added, "This fortress only serves one purpose, which is to act as a doomsday bunker for China's increasingly sophisticated and capable military."

The facility is further expected to replace the existing Western Hills complex and provide immense enhanced protection against the potential US "bunker buster" munitions and nuclear attacks.

The US intelligence officials and former CIA analysts suggested that the construction of the facility points to China's intent to develop advanced nuclear warfighting capabilities, The Telegraph reported.

Notably, access to the facility is strictly restricted, with signs prohibiting drone flights and photography.

"Guards at one gate abruptly said that entry was prohibited and refused to talk about the project. One supervisor leaving the construction site refused to comment on the project," according to the report.

Dennis Wilder, the former head of China analysis for the CIA, said, "If confirmed, this new advanced underground command bunker for the military leadership, including President Xi as the chairman of the Central Military Commission, signals Beijing's intent to build not only a world-class conventional force but also an advanced nuclear warfighting capability."

(With inputs from agencies)