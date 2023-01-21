Ana Walshe's mother hopes daughter to return soon despite murder-related evidence

Ana Walshe's mother said that she "just cannot believe" the disturbing Google searches allegedly made by her son-in-law that was unveiled in the court.

Prosecutors presented a summary of internet searches made by Ana's husband, Brian Walshe, related to murder and dismemberment.

Despite damning evidence that suggests Brian could have killed Ana, her mother Milanka Ljubicic hopes that the missing Massachusetts mom of three will be found alive.

The 69-year-old Ljubicic told NBC News from her home in Belgrade on Thursday (January 19) that "I think that she just left somewhere, to get away, maybe she was tired of everything." Ljubicic further added that it is only her assumption and she still doesn't know the truth about what happened.

US-based media reports have mentioned that the 47-year-old Brian on December 27 searched "what's the best state to divorce for a man".

As quoted by NBC News, Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said that "it is believed that Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body".

Brian Walshe, 47, has been charged with murder in the case of Ana's disappearance. Reports mentioned that he used his son's iPad in the days before Ana was reported missing from their Cohasset home.

As per reports, he made several disturbing searches such as, "how to stop a body from decomposing," "how long before a body starts to smell," "hacksaw best tool to dismember" and "can you identify a body with broken teeth."

On January 4, Ana was first reported missing by her employer. The investigation is still on.

