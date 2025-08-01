/'Bull****! Trump crashing economy': Democrats slam Trump as unemployment rate rises in America amid 'chaotic' tariffs

Amid US President Donald Trump's tariffs, the unemployment rate in America has increased, according to the Labour Department report. The US employers have added just 73,000 jobs last month, showing that the hiring was much weaker than reported in past couple of months. The unemployment rate has now ticked up to 4.2 per cent.

The weekly report has now raised concerns over the US job market and America's economy as Trump moves forward with a radical trade policy, imposing high tariffs all across the world.

In a report issued on Friday, the Labour Department stated that the unemployment rate has surged up to 4.2 per cent this month from 4.1 per cent in June. Moreover, it added that the ranks of unemployed increased by 221,000.

The US federal government has lost 12,000 jobs, while jobs in administration and support fell by nearly 20,000.

Democrats react, slam Trump

After the Labour Department issued the report, Democratic lawmakers slammed Trump's “reckless and chaotic” tariff policies and federal cuts.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer shared a post on X, stating that Trump's "reckless and chaotic tariffs are catching up with the economy".

"The chickens are coming home to roost for Trump, and American families are paying the price. His reckless and chaotic tariffs and his drastic cuts are catching up with the economy, which means fewer jobs and more people out of work. Trump must end his trade war and reverse his horrible cuts now," he stated.

While California Governor Gavin Newsom warned people, "Don't let Donald Trump gaslight you", adding that the US president is crashing our economy.

"A July jobs report was way below expectations. May and June were revised down as well. Unemployment rate ticked back up to 4.2%. We haven’t seen conditions like these since 2020. Don’t let Donald Trump gaslight you. He is failing Americans and crashing our economy," he wrote.

New York's Governor Kathy Hochul stressed that the US president is killing jobs and " jacking up prices with his tariffs."

"Sellout Stefanik calls his leadership a “masterclass,” I call it bullshit. We will fight back," Kathy added.